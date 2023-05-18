International Museum Day: 10 of India's quirkiest collections

International Museum Day is celebrated on May 18 every year. Museums play a significant role in displaying and preserving the histories of a nation, community, or culture. Museums can shelter remarkable souvenirs—which then remain in our collective memories for posterity.

Initiated by the International Council of Museums in 1977, this day is aimed at creating awareness among people about the massive contribution that museums have in society, particularly for knowledge and education.

There are nearly 1,000 museums in India, preserving the rich socio-cultural diversity and heritage of this multicultural nation. While we have all heard of and admired the most famous museums—such as the centuries-old Indian Museum in Kolkata, which continues to be the largest and the most expansive museum in the nation, or the National Museum in Delhi, which houses over 200,000 artefacts ranging from the pre-historic to the modern age—here are some of the hidden gems which display more obscure and offbeat artefacts.

These museums break away from the normative understanding of a museum gatekeeping India's past, and display mystical, quirky and rare artefacts emerging out of cultures and communities around the nation with lesser visibility in the mainstream.