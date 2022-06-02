Italy’s OCDP artistes enthrall Delhi with exhilarating dance performance based on Vivaldi’s ‘The Four Seasons’

The dance lovers in the Capital were treated to a 57-minute-long exhilarating dance performance ‘The Four Seasons,’ based on Antonio Vivaldi’s famous composition, featuring artistes Francesca Dario, Nunzio Perricone, and Luca Contini at the India Habitat Centre. The trio through their experiences created a narrative amidst magical and complex notes, between dream and reality, tailor-made for the India tour. Next, they will be performing at the Italian Residence as part of the Italian National Day celebrations in New Delhi, following which ‘The Four Seasons’ will be staged at Mumbai’s Royal Opera House on June 4.

These artistes are a part of the Oliva Contemporary Dance Project (OCDP). Initially founded in Italy under the name ‘Pantarei,’ OCDP is today known for its exquisite movement style and visionary choreography. After producing numerous projects across Europe, OCDP moved to New York in a bid to develop their artistic reach and share the same passion that ignites OCDP’s dancers with audiences across the world. With each dancer’s diverse background, individual dancers contribute to the company’s talent as a whole while still manifesting personal artistry. The company’s trademark style integrates loves, strength, and refinement on one stage

The artistes are all delighted to be performing in India. “This is really like a dream come true. My experiences during the lockdown were strange, every day I did stretching and warm up and sometimes I took online classes. The things that I missed mostly were performing and teaching live; through a screen, many sensations vanish,” explains Luca Contini, contemporary dancer and choreographer whose future engagements mostly include teaching, stages and choreographic projects.