Italy’s OCDP artistes enthrall Delhi with exhilarating dance performance based on Vivaldi’s ‘The Four Seasons’
The dancers through their experiences created a narrative amidst magical and complex notes, between dream and reality
The dance lovers in the Capital were treated to a 57-minute-long exhilarating dance performance ‘The Four Seasons,’ based on Antonio Vivaldi’s famous composition, featuring artistes Francesca Dario, Nunzio Perricone, and Luca Contini at the India Habitat Centre. The trio through their experiences created a narrative amidst magical and complex notes, between dream and reality, tailor-made for the India tour. Next, they will be performing at the Italian Residence as part of the Italian National Day celebrations in New Delhi, following which ‘The Four Seasons’ will be staged at Mumbai’s Royal Opera House on June 4.
These artistes are a part of the Oliva Contemporary Dance Project (OCDP). Initially founded in Italy under the name ‘Pantarei,’ OCDP is today known for its exquisite movement style and visionary choreography. After producing numerous projects across Europe, OCDP moved to New York in a bid to develop their artistic reach and share the same passion that ignites OCDP’s dancers with audiences across the world. With each dancer’s diverse background, individual dancers contribute to the company’s talent as a whole while still manifesting personal artistry. The company’s trademark style integrates loves, strength, and refinement on one stage
The artistes are all delighted to be performing in India. “This is really like a dream come true. My experiences during the lockdown were strange, every day I did stretching and warm up and sometimes I took online classes. The things that I missed mostly were performing and teaching live; through a screen, many sensations vanish,” explains Luca Contini, contemporary dancer and choreographer whose future engagements mostly include teaching, stages and choreographic projects.
Nunzio Perricone has felt a very strong connection with India for as long as he can remember. “Since I was a child I have been passionate about this country and its culture. Next, I will be in Turkey in Istanbul and then around Italy with one of my creations. It’s a solo with a live musician,” reveals Perricone.
For dancer and choreographer Francesca Dario, it’s all about connecting with new people and cultures. “As a dancer the most beautiful moments of my career are when I got the opportunity to travel and see the world, new cultures. To show my work to the audience is like brining them into my journey. Every time is special and to come to India as present myself as a dancer and a choreographer is a great honor,” rejoices Dario who is also an Artistic Director at OCDP along with choreographer Michele Oliva.
The lockdown took its toll on every artiste and so there is greater excitement to be back on the stage. “During the lockdown it was very hard to feel free and not able to do our job, which makes us feel free. But we never stopped working, we put our energy into new projects, we wrote new creations, we recorded some classes for our students, we never really stopped our creativity, but it wasn’t a very easy and happy period. The magical thing about this beautiful art is the connection with the audience and it was very surreal not having that contact. We really missed it,” recollects Oliva.
