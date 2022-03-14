It’s exciting to be back at JLF: Museum Director Rima Hooja

Noted archaeologist, historian, and heritage consultant Rima Hooja was recently a part of two sessions at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival. While the session titled ‘Orchha and the Paintings of Bundelkhand’ focused on the beautiful murals and paintings that come out of that region, the other session revolved around the marvels of the Jaipur Court.

In conversation with Hooja as part of the session on Orchha and Bundelkhand, Narmada Prasad Updhyaya shared some interesting insights into paintings and murals from Bundekhand as well as Orchha based on his extensive research which has given rise to around a dozen books on the Bundekhand work. Talking about her session with Upadhyaya, Hooja asserted, “Literature Festivals are a great way of getting to know about not just about what people are writing about and researching on, it’s also a good way to throw light on lesser known aspects of heritage, fiction, music, etc. Bundelkhand work is not talked about that much with people. The way I look at it each time something is discussed it opens up windows to the past to the younger generations also and it gives insights to the older people also to look at things with a fresh perspective. It’s really a win-win for all. So a session on Bundelkhand and Orchha plays a very important role in filling up that void.”