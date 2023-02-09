Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Jagjit Singh completed his school education from Sriganganagar and earned his Bachelor's degree from Jalandhar, where he launched his public music career in 1961 by performing in the local AIR station, and went on to complete his Master's in History from from the newly-established University of Kurukshetra. His heart, though, remained in music and he surreptitiously went to Bombay in 1965 to try his luck.



His foray turned out to be abortive -- some music directors liked his voice but were non-committal. His one high point, as mentioned above, was a bit part in Rajendra Kumar's anti-war film "Aman" (1967), where the then still-turbaned Jagjit Singh is one of the friends who welcome the hero, on his return from London, and hugs Rajendra Kumar and lifts him up. Then he got the opportunity to get his voice heard -- but in the Gujarati film "Bahuroopi", where he performed a bhajan -- "Laagi Ram bhajan ni lagani".



He also met, fell in love and married Chitra Dutta, setting the frame for a two-decade-plus musical partnership. The duo performed in private soirees and occasional concerts, but fame was still away.