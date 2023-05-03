Journalist Maria Ressa fights on for press freedom

Maria Ressa has long proven her willingness to make sacrifices for the truth. The Filipino journalist, who also holds US citizenship, has spent years warning that social media giants like Facebook can be weaponized to influence election campaigns.

Research by Ressa and her online news portal, Rappler, confirmed how, for example, a social media disinformation campaign helped former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte win office in 2016 — and wield a subsequent reign of terror under the guise of a war on drugs.

By establishing the narrative that the Philippines had a massive drug problem, and that Duterte was the best candidate to fight this menace, disinformation helped legitimize an anti-drug crusade that degenerated into a war against Filipino citizens — and caused thousands of deaths.