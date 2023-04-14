Kerala court issues injunction against film Kantara's 'Varaha Roopam'

Chief Judicial Magistrate S Sooraj on April 5 also instructed the investigating officer to seize the digital audio workstation and all plates used for the purpose of making the infringing copies of the work and to collect evidence to determine whether the music director had violated copyright rules.



This order was issued after Mathrubhumi filed a complaint alleging that the investigation was not progressing in the right direction.



The Kozhikode court further instructed the investigating officer to provide the court with a progress report on the case by May 4.



This year, on February 8, the Kerala High Court stated that 'Varaha Roopam' in Kantara was a plagiarised version of 'Navarasam'.



The 2013-founded band Thaikkudam Bridge is based out of Kochi, while Mathrubhumi, which is headquartered in Kozhikode, celebrated its centenary recently.