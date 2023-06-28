Klimt's 'Lady with a Fan' sells for over $100 million

The last portrait Austrian artist Gustav Klimt painted before he died was sold at auction on Tuesday, fetching over $108 million (€98.5 million), according to Sotheby's auction house.

Bidding on the masterpiece far exceeded Sotheby's price estimate of $80 million.

Klimt's untimely death at the age of 55, brought on by the influenza pandemic of 1918, meant that several of his works remained unfinished. The last one he did manage to complete, however, has become a collector's item.

"Dame mit Fächer" ("Lady with a Fan"), a painting of an unnamed woman, was still on an easel in Klimt's studio when the artist succumbed to a stroke and pneumonia.