Kochi Biennale 2023: The unbearable lightness of seeing

After two years in lockdown, I find myself having a heightened response whenever I experience art beyond the screens in my bedroom. To my occasional embarrassment, tears spring to my eyes every time I visit an art gallery or hear live music—even if it’s by the cover bands that terrorise the neighbourhood whenever there is something to celebrate.

The Kochi Muziris Biennale, a contemporary art festival showcasing work by dozens of brilliant artists in different mediums was, therefore, an utterly overwhelming experience.

For four days, I walked from venue to venue with my family, in wonder. Trying to take in as much as we possibly could, we had to admit defeat in the evenings when our feet protested and our minds gave up being able to process what we had seen. Though we had put aside a few hours on the final day to revisit works that had especially captured our imaginations, it was not nearly enough.

If I could, I would spend days with a single exhibit. My mother and I spoke about the unique quality of visual art that allows this kind of experience, where the audience can choose where to look, and for how long, as opposed to a musical recital or a piece of theatre with a defined beginning and end. (Even the videos at the Biennale played in a constant loop, creating that peculiar and particular freedom.)

Something that I found myself occupied with over the course of the festival was the question of the physical space art lives in. Most of the pieces that excited me were very tactile and kinetic, playing with the spaces they occupied. Even as I flip through the festival catalogue now, I can almost relive the experience of stepping into each room, full of intention and mystery.

In the very first space I entered, I walked through a curtain of bells. This was Haegue Yang’s ‘Sonic Droplets’, where the folklore and ritualistic practices that were visually depicted on the wallpaper really came alive through touch and sound.