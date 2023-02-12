Kochi Biennale 2023: Why do I keep coming back?

As my plane started to descend, I found myself staring out of the window, watching tiny palm trees grow bigger and wondering what makes me come to the Kochi Biennale over and over again.

This was my third consecutive Biennale. And of course, like any good history buff, part of the charm was the chance to spend an extended weekend at Fort Kochi.

Occupied by the Portuguese for 160 years, then the Dutch for 112 years and finally the British all the way to independence, Fort Kochi is a mix of architectural styles and influences, punctuated with Chinese fishing nets, political graffiti, and even a church where Vasco da Gama, who opened the sea route from Europe to India, and in the bargain brought us colonisation, was buried (his bones were later exhumed and moved to Portugal).

But there was more. As I dropped my bags in the hotel, and slathered my face with sunscreen, I found that old familiar happy feeling beginning to spread from the pit of my stomach. Three days of wandering around, walking in the sun, stepping into old warehouses which once stored pepper and coffee, and just receiving all forms of art and inspiration. Is this why I keep coming back?