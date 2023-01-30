Kolkata Book Fair to be livestreamed for the first time till February 12

The 46th edition of the International Kolkata Book Fair, said to be the world’s second largest after Frankfurt, begins on Tuesday, January 31 and will for the first time be live-streamed. “Those who are unable to make it to the fair can get a virtual feel” by visiting the official website ' kolkatabookfair.net '.

Publishers & Booksellers Guild explained that with growing interest in the Bengali diaspora across the world and in Bangladesh, livestreaming the events, interviews and book discussions will now be available to a global audience. This edition will also be the ‘biggest ever’, said general secretary of the Guild, Tridib Chatterjee, with more than 950 book stalls, a new record.

“Publishers and authors from across the world, including the US, the UK, Spain, France, Italy, Japan, Argentina, Mexico, Cuba, Australia, Iran and Bangladesh, will be putting up stalls and Thailand will be making its debut,” Chatterjee informed.