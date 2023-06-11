Lee Miller: From muse to war photographer

In 1937, Miller returned to Paris, where she met her second husband, the British surrealist painter Roland Penrose, with whom she later had a son. The couple settled in London, and with the outbreak of the Second World War, Miller decided to put her photographic skills to use as a war correspondent for "Vogue" magazine. She traveled through England and Europe and was at the frontlines, the only woman photographer granted permission to travel independently in the war zones. The photos she took during this period merged photojournalism with art, as her surrealist sensibilities informed the framing of her shots.