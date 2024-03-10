Lemon sold for Rs 35,000 at auction in Tamil Nadu temple

A single lemon fetched Rs 35,000 at an auction held at a private temple in Tamil Nadu's Erode, the temple authorities said.

As per custom, the lemon and other items including fruits offered to Lord Shiva during the Mahasivarathiri festivities observed on Friday night at the Pazhapoosaian temple near Sivagiri village, 35 km from Erode, were auctioned.

As many as 15 devotees participated in the auction and a lemon was sold to a devotee from Erode for Rs 35,000, the temple authorities said.