Lucknow to have 'theatre for elderlies' soon

Sharing a recent anecdote from the recent '30 Days, 30 Plays' event, Bahuguna said, "While we were sceptical on how people will come to see the plays on all 30 days but it was overwhelming to find that not only the auditorium was jam packed but most people in the audience were the elderlies."



Theatre artist Gopal Sinha said, "Only senior artists should not be given the role of elderly people. If a youngster can play the role of a senior citizen, it should be vice versa too."



Members of the organisation agreed that a 40-day theatre workshop should be organised where elderly people can teach, learn, write, enact and get involved in whatever way they can and also institute an award for creative writing by and for the elderly.