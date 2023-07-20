Myanmar's artists and the forgotten civil war

Artists are particularly vulnerable

For painter Richie Htet, the work represents the collective effort of Myanmar's people to fight the military junta. So for Li Li, co-organizer of the exhibition, "We Are the Seeds: The Art of Myanmar's Spring Revolution," it's a small miracle that this painting can be seen until July 21 at the Open Society Foundation in Berlin. "If the painting had to be rolled out at airport security when it left the country, our contact probably would have ended up in jail," Li Li tells DW.

The exhibition includes works by 18 Myanmar artists, most of whom live in exile in Paris, like co-organizer Li Li and Richie Htet. With the wide-ranging show featuring paintings, installations, sound and video, Li Li wants to draw attention to the civil war that has largely been forgotten in Europe. "The military already had experience; this is now the third coup. From the past, they knew about the power that can come from artists during protests. That's why they were and are particularly vulnerable."

The 29-year-old Htet is considered a promising painter in Myanmar's contemporary art scene, which gained international attention following the democratization of the country in 2011. He grew up under the military dictatorship and outed himself as gay at just 14 years old — an act of bravery, since homosexuality, while not illegal in Myanmar, is considered "unnatural" in the country. After studying in London, Htet returned to Yangon, where he became the art director of a fashion magazine.