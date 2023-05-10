Netflix's 'Cleopatra' criticized in Egypt over skin color

Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities also got involved in the controversy, publishing a lengthy statement quoting experts who all agreed that Cleopatra had "white skin and Hellenistic features." For Mostafa Waziri, the head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, the portrayal of the famous queen as Black is nothing less than "a falsification of Egyptian history." This is not racist, he says, it is merely to "defend the history of Queen Cleopatra, which is an important part of Egypt's history in antiquity."