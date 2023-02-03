Originality is capacity to bring freshness to old narratives: Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah

Literature can tell familiar or unknown histories, but the narrative should be built in ways that develop a writer-reader intimacy, renowned author and Nobel Laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah said on Friday.



Ultimately, originality isn't necessarily something that is totally new, but the ability to lend even routine matters a whiff of freshness, the Tanzanian-British novelist noted at the ongoing Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL 2023) in the city.



"One who raises questions isn't bound to give their solutions. To highlight certain issues can itself be a creative activity," the 74-year-old academic observed in his talk about the February 2-6 Litfest' theme, "Shadows of History, Lights of Future."