Pablo Picasso: Reassessing the artist's toxic masculinity

While Fernande was penniless after the separation, Gilot was financially independent, coming from a well-to-do family. She saw Picasso for what he was and did not mince words: "He always put people around him in competition, one woman against another, one art dealer against another, one friend against another. He was masterful at using one person as a red cloth and the other as a bull. While the bull went for the red cloth, Pablo was able to deliver painful blows," she wrote.