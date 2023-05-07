Parent vs State: A Clash of Cultures

India again felt compelled to take up this second child custody case, this time with Germany in December 2022, when external affairs minister S. Jaishankar raised the issue with his counterpart Annalena Baerbock, minister for foreign affairs on the other side. “We have concerns that the child should be in her linguistic, religious, cultural and social environment. This is her right,” said Jaishankar at a joint media briefing. “Our embassy is pursuing the matter with the German authorities, but it was also a subject which I had brought up with the minister,” he added.

Cultural differences in raising children constitute one of the reasons for various states stepping into the homes of mostly foreign nationals and taking away children from diasporic families. It is a matter that has again been raised in the Shah vs Germany case.

“The German child services are completely insensitive to the baby’s cultural and religious identity, insisting on a meat diet for her though she comes from an observant Jain family,” says an online petition, called ‘Save Ariha’, begun by the child’s parents.

Ariha Shah is a little over the age of two. Brought into the system at seven months, the toddler has spent most of her time in the care of Berlin child services, which last month filed a civil custody case to terminate the parental rights of Dhara and Bhavesh Shah, her parents. Ariha was taken away on suspicion of sexual abuse, following what the family says is an accidental injury while in her paternal grandmother’s care. The child was referred to doctors, who in turn called in child services.

The worried parents have said in the online petition that the lawsuit could go on for two or three years, giving child services the advantage of the ‘continuity principle’ in Germany, a legal provision, which holds that a child who has spent a significant time with the state-appointed carer is considered to be settled in that place and should not be shifted back to the parents, even if they are found to be fit.