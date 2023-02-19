Picture Books: A child's toolkit for a difficult world

A good picture book makes a child imagine all kinds of alternative realities. A great picture book does that while also making adults rethink existing realities. There is no denying that stories have agendas, sometimes hidden, sometimes blatant. Stories also have the power to capture the socio-cultural fabric of the time in which they are being told. Why is this relevant? Because with the world changing so rapidly and so dramatically, we need to stay abreast and, as adults in the lives of children, we must prepare the ground well for them to walk with care, comfort and agency.

This may sound a tad esoteric, so let me explain with an example. The ever-popular story of Red Riding Hood has been retold many times over. The story we have all grown up listening to is the 19th century Brothers Grimm version, in which the little girl is rescued by a huntsman. With women being the subordinate gender at the time, the story led us to believe the same.

Roll back a few centuries, however, and the same story in pre-17th century Europe has the little girl using her intelligence and independence to rescue herself by cleverly asking the wolf permission to step out of the hut to defecate—and scooting! Jump to the 21st century and Roald Dahl has the hooded girl whipping a pistol out of her knickers and shooting the wolf down. Each version reflects the time in which it was written.

Today’s children are growing into a world where social norms are being redefined every moment; where identities—social, cultural, political, religious, personal—are being looked at through various lenses and filters; where inclusivity and social justice are imperatives, not preferences; and where the climate crisis is a lived reality, not a bookish definition. In order to prepare our children to live with empathy, integrity, and a sense of ownership, we must start talking to them young.