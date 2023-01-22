Playing It Write: Why the future of a vibrant theatre scene lies with young playwrights

Young playwrights have never had it better. Or so it would appear from the spate of opportunities that mark this millennium.

Thespo–A Youth Theatre Movement has been around since 1999, creating a hospitable and nurturing space for under25s who are interested in any, or all, aspects of theatre. Writers’ Bloc, a guided residency/workshop, was started in 2002 by RAGE Productions (Rajit Kapur, Shernaz Patel, Rahul da Cunha) in collaboration with The Royal Court London and The British Council, to support playwrights from page to stage. Toto Funds the Arts (TFA), a non-profit set up in memory of Angirus ‘Toto’ Vellani, has been inviting submissions of short plays by writers between the ages of 18 and 29 since the inception of their annual creative writing awards in 2006.

Against this scenario, the only way to account for my excitement at learning about the recent publication and launch of two books of plays in Hindi and English—Upasana Chaubey’s Baingan Nahin Aaye!, Deepti Vashistha’s Phans Gaya Pecha, Nayantara Nayar’s The Sometimes River and Amulya B.’s Remember, Remember—would be to flashback to 2017.

That was the year I discovered the work being done with, and for, young people by a Kolkata-based organisation called ThinkArts. The show I saw was titled Kaath (the Bangla word for ‘wood’), an Indian version of a German production called Woodbeat. Minimal words, no ostensible script, but all the tactility, aurality and amenability of wood as medium, prop, co-actor, musical instrument, maker of sound, movement, and art. I still remember the giggles of the little ones (ages 3+), how raptly they watched, with no signs of wanting anything louder, faster, flashier. As someone who had often wondered why children’s theatre felt either over-simplified or overly-dependent on the bells-and-whistles of technical wizardry, this was an eye-opener.