The word ‘memoir’ is, I realise, a very feeble word when it comes to describing Malika Amar Shaikh’s I Want to Destroy Myself (original title Mala Uddhvasta Vhaychay, translated from the Marathi by Jerry Pinto). Self-indicting, flaying and raw, it is a thing of claw and tooth, ripping open the Pandora’s Box of a marriage gone horribly wrong. In her introduction she writes, ‘I have peeled away the skin of my life and served it up to you. Some may say this fruit is inedible but that doesn’t matter.’ What you have here is the pulp and pith of a life in which she spares no one, least of all herself.

The author is no ‘ordinary woman’ as she modestly claims in the Introduction. Malika was born to Communist-activist parents, her father Amar Shaikh (1916- 1969) was from a farming background, whose first job was as a cleaner. (He went on to become a legendary lok shahir or folk singer of revolutionary anthems.) Her mother, Kusum Jaykar, was a Pathare Prabhu (a Hindu community, one of the original residents of the city of Bombay), an educated, middle-class working woman. Both were Communist Party members. Overcoming the opposition of both the Party and their families, they got married.

Malika was a sickly child, spending days in bed, where she ‘began to live in … a dream world’ populated by the ‘white fairies of delirium’. She grew up in Saat Rasta, in Mumbai, which she calls ‘a museum of humanity’ where ‘all religions and castes lived together amicably’. Her parents were respected in the neighbourhood, her home was a place of comfort and beauty, where poets like Vinda Karandikar, Narayan Surve and Shripad Narayan Pendse would gather for poetry mehfils.