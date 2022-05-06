Pravin Godkhindi and Tulika Ghosh shine at 51st Bhaskar Rao Nritya and Sangeet Sammelan

Eschewing the convention of Peshkar, Kaida, Rela, Madhyalaya, Gat, Tukra, Padan, Chakradhar sequence, Taalyogi Pt Suresh Talwarkar, rolled out the inaugural performance of the recently concluded weeklong 51st All India Bhaskar Rao Nritya and Sangeet Sammelan, organised by Pracheen Kala Kendra at Chandigarh, aided by his daughter, Sravani Talwalkar (Tabla), Nagnath Adgaonkar (vocals), Abhishek Sinkar (Harmonium), Ishan Paranjape (Cajon and Parant), and Rituraj Hinge (Calabash) with an extended Jhaaptal (Peshkar and Punjabi Kaida). He then hopped to Parasbandi choutal – "daheri daheri daheri: two, three, four, one, is how one should begin", as he enunciated while urging learners to pursue it sacrosanctly. After leading into raga Sohini in Ara choutal, a composition by Vidushi Kishori Amankar's mother, Vidushi Saraswati Devi, he blended his vocals with Nagnath in 'Chalo hato priya', emphasizing on lahara and mukhra exactly as notated by his guru, before concluding with a robust Chakradhar.

The following day began with raga Bageshree by Punjab University music Doctorate, Prof Harvinder Singh, who is presently shaping minds at Punjab Govt. College for Girls. His employment of Kanada–ang (ga-ma-re-sa) could be put to scrutiny. Paying homage on his guru Jaspal Singh's birthday, the bandish ('Sakhi man lage na') in Vilambit Ektaal was marked by clarity, succeeding it with Drut Teental and Tarana, and rounding off with a Khambaj thumri.

Tutored initially by his father Shyamsunder Bhattacharya, and then under Late Radhika Mohan Maitra's protégé, Ravi Laha followed by Pt Buddhadev Dasgupta, sarodist Pt Debashis Bhattacharya is considered an exemplary purveyor of Shahjahanpur gharana. He threaded Khambaj thaat's raga Jhinjhoti through aalap and jor in Vilambit Teental; travelled with raga Kalawati in Madhyalay Ektal, and stationed with a Mishra Pilu tune. However, an unnecessary over-indulgence with tanpura, for which he did apologize, marred the mood.

Daughter of tabla-player Padma Bhushan Pt Nikhil Ghosh and niece of flutist Pannalal Ghosh, the milieu has percolated well on third-evening vocalist, Tulika Ghosh. Tempered by the melodic grammar of Atrawali, Gwalior, Sahaswan, Kirana, Patiwala, and Varanasi gharanas, her first offering, raga Shri traversing aalap in Vilambit Ektal and bandish in Jhaaptaal was thoroughly appealing as was Maharaja Chakradhar Singh authored Raagmala, 'Re re bahar aayi re chayanatbar', the tempo being modified while tunneling into 'Goure kul tilak manohar', allowing tabla-accompanist, Durjay Bhaumik to foreground his prowess. Colours of this mellifluously rendered raga were incandescent with copious dulcet meers and fluid gamakas. Benarasi bhajan, 'Banvari ki suratiya vistarit nahin', which spotlighted Rajendra Prasad Banerjee's harmoniuming was her end–piece.