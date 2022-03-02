Rajkamal Prakashan Samuh hosts a session titled 'Bhavishya ke Swar' on its 75th Foundation Day
Rajkamal Prakashan Samuh recently organized a thought session titled “Bhavishya ke Swar” on the occasion of its 75th Foundation Day at the India International Centre, New Delhi. The session featured seven young speakers from diverse backgrounds: Author-Singer-Poet Nilotpal Mrinal, Ex-National Chess Champion-Author-Traveler Anuradha Beniwal, Researcher-Critic Charu Singh, Artist-Fashion Designer Malvika Raj, Folk Theatre Scholar-Theatre Critic Amitesh Kumar, Translator-Author-Traveler Abhishek Srivastava, and Folk Literature Scholar-Author Joram Yalam Nabam. It was moderated by Vineet Kumar, writer and media analyst.
The session commenced with an opening welcome speech by the MD of Rajkamal Prakashan Samuh, Ashok Maheshwari. He said, “Every year on Rajkamal’s foundation day we honor ‘Future’s Voice', it is our festival of thoughts. Whereby we celebrate the process of reflection, we encourage analysis, deliberation and meditation as a churning process for creativity. Where young writers and authors are given a platform to voice their opinion and express their experiences.” He emphasised upon the need to disseminate honest information and knowledge with due diligence through books using advanced integrated technology in a post-truth world. “Rajkamal Prakashan Samuh will strive to put forward its maximum books to be available in several vernacular languages. Also, we will expedite our processes to make available the best of Hindi work as part of our contribution to satiate curiosity and needs of the youth; in the quest of attaining knowledge. We further aim to make best use of ever evolving modern technology to maximize our reach to potential readers,” he further added.
Amitesh Kumar started the session with his address on the impact of digital video formats on conventional mediums such as theater. He reminded how theater allows you to communicate and struggle with real people around you as opposed to digital content which doesn’t even require us to step out of our homes. He also expressed his concerns about the growing control of government on various artforms.
Joram Yalam Nabam, who hails from Nyishi Adivasi Tribe of Arunachal Pradesh, highlighted her concerns about religion and religion of majority government. She touched upon the Adivasi Philosophy while explaining who adivasi are in reality. She asserted the need to accept the adivasis’ names as they describe it and not as a label to be enforced on them.
Charu Singh while quoting Ramchandra Shukla asserted, “A country’s literature is a mirror of its mind chatter.” She also reminded about the challenges of preserving criticism and history in the times of growing fascism and madness. “Now the question isn't whether we can sing our songs in these tyrannical times? Rather the question is will those songs remain ours? Or we will sing the songs which the powerful and mighty leadership would want us to sing?” she summed up.
Nilotpal Mrinal during his energetic talk touched upon the future of Hindi writing and the role of the new generation writers. He also talked about the economic struggles faced by Hindi writers.
Malvika Raj talked about her endeavor to capture the present times using Madhubani art as medium in her pictures. She reminded how even the world of art is plagued by the caste system. She revealed how she was denied the knowledge learn the Tantra style of the Madhubani art form merely because she hailed from a lower caste community.
During his address, Abhishek Srivastav talked about the role of translator and the increasing importance of correct translation in the times of cultural clashes.
Anuradha Beniwal addressed the need to break free of stereotypes. “We view and perceive situations, other individuals and events through our own tweaked glasses. Although, opinions or judgments aren't good or bad in themselves, the problem begins when we impose our opinions or judgments on others and try to frame others in our idea of preset notion,” said the London-based author.
On the occasion, Rajkamal Pathak Mitra Samman 2022 was bestowed upon R Chetan Kranti, eminent poet and co-editor Alochna Patrika, and Munna Lal Pandey, senior sales officer, Rajkamal Prakashan Samuh.