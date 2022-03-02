Rajkamal Prakashan Samuh hosts a session titled 'Bhavishya ke Swar' on its 75th Foundation Day

Amitesh Kumar started the session with his address on the impact of digital video formats on conventional mediums such as theater. He reminded how theater allows you to communicate and struggle with real people around you as opposed to digital content which doesn’t even require us to step out of our homes. He also expressed his concerns about the growing control of government on various artforms.

Joram Yalam Nabam, who hails from Nyishi Adivasi Tribe of Arunachal Pradesh, highlighted her concerns about religion and religion of majority government. She touched upon the Adivasi Philosophy while explaining who adivasi are in reality. She asserted the need to accept the adivasis’ names as they describe it and not as a label to be enforced on them.

Charu Singh while quoting Ramchandra Shukla asserted, “A country’s literature is a mirror of its mind chatter.” She also reminded about the challenges of preserving criticism and history in the times of growing fascism and madness. “Now the question isn't whether we can sing our songs in these tyrannical times? Rather the question is will those songs remain ours? Or we will sing the songs which the powerful and mighty leadership would want us to sing?” she summed up.

Nilotpal Mrinal during his energetic talk touched upon the future of Hindi writing and the role of the new generation writers. He also talked about the economic struggles faced by Hindi writers.