Razakar: More propaganda cinema disguised as history?

It is a period film, a slice of history, insists the producer. There is not much clarity yet on whether the Telugu film Razakar has been certified for actual release, though the producer also insists it will release in October — barely two months before assembly elections in Telangana.

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government is, however, determined to stall its release, maintaining that it is a political propaganda film designed to provoke.

The film’s two-minute teaser was released in Hyderabad on 17 September. Two features stood out: the slick, lavish production; and the promise of some of the most gruesome graphic violence, massacres and rape in recent times.

“It is an excellent film,” gushed suspended BJP MLA T. Raja Singh, controversial for his toxic hate speech. He had been invited to release the teaser and called on followers to “spread awareness” about the film.

The teaser starts with a scroll: ‘15 August 1947. India got Independence. But Hyderabad did not.’ The following scenes show bearded Muslim men claiming to turn Hyderabad into ‘Turkistan’. These are the Razakars, who forcibly cut off a Hindu man’s moustache — or tongue. Several bodies hang in the branches of a large tree. A Muslim ‘officer’ tears the sacred thread off a Brahmin’s torso.

The film Razakar: Silent Genocide in Hyderabad is produced by BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy, himself from Telangana. Once you know that, the timing of the release on 17 September, when Union home minister Amit Shah was in the state to address a rally, is a puzzle that solves itself.