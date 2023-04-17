Show with Rahman to launch Abdu Rozik's nine-city India tour

'Bigg Boss 16' contestant said that with this initiative, he wants other talented musicians to get a stage to perform and show their skills.



"This is why now with my management, I want to also give others a chance who are like me and just need the right person somewhere to notice them. I will never forget where I came from and there is still a long way till I make it but I'm grateful for the chance and prayers that someone took on me," he added.



Abdu has also planned the launch event of his first restaurant, 'Burgiir', on May 11 in Mumbai. He will personally meet and deliver burgers to customers.