Sometimes it takes a festival to save a river

So, what do you do when government policies are set to kill a river that is the lifeline of a whole state? You protest—by holding a celebration. You bring together artists, singers, musicians, poets, environmentalists and stage an event on the banks of the river, drawing thousands and making it abundantly clear that you stand against her destruction.

Choosing the Gandhian approach where the means is as important as the end, artist Miriam Koshy planned one of the most unusual ways to fight back that India has seen in a long time. “We didn’t want a single day’s show of strength. We wanted people to really connect, really understand what was at stake. We wanted to engage communities and lay the foundation for a campaign that would last for a long, long time. So we chose the best route—art.’

As an artist, Koshy works with gauze, a medium that has connotations of both fragility and healing. She created seven ‘River Goddesses’ that trace the journey of the river from Mahadevi at her source to Mhadei as she enters Goa to Mandovi as she reaches the sea. Koshy put out a call for rakhondars (guardians) of the river to participate in a celebration that would make it clear that

the river had protectors. The idea of the Mhadei Aamchi Mai (Mhadei is our mother) festival was born. A festival that would engage communities and highlight the critical relationship between the river, the land and the people.

The Earthivist Collective and the Goa Heritage Action Group took charge of putting it together. Artists of every hue were invited to join in.

In the spirit of community engagement, a series of free events was held before the festival, so that anyone and everyone could understand what was at stake.

Aarti Das took participants on a ‘Trees of Mhadei’ walk to introduce the multitude of species supported by a single river. The ‘Birds of Mhadei’ walk hosted by Omkar Dharwadkar identified the hundreds of birds that flourish in the estuary of the Mhadei.

The ‘Plants of Mhadei’ walk by Dr Maryanne Lobo explored the links between plant life, soil erosion and climate change. Urban Sketchers of Goa came out to paint the river that supports thousands of livelihoods.

From fishermen to mussel collectors, from the fish and the birds to the plants—all face devastation if the diversion of the waters is allowed. A mere 2 per cent increase in the salinity of a river spells disaster, and the diversion will lead to more than that.

Sometimes it takes a festival to save a river. Mhadei Aamchi Mai made art the thread that bound people together. Poems, paintings, installations and music became both a means to honour the river and an act of resistance. Held along the banks of the river in Panjim on May 20, it became a joyous fiesta in true Goan style.

Hema Sardesai sang a song composed for the occasion. Inter-disciplinary Goa-based artists Pushpanjali Sharma and Gautam Nima performed an anthem for the river. Matteo and his jazz band played. Impana and her troupe danced a tribute to the river. That Book Store organised black-out poetry (apt as it uses erasure as a technique), and Bookworm displayed the artwork they had created in collaboration with river-based communities across Goa.