Stars and highlights of the 2023 Cannes film festival

With its picturesque location on the French Riviera and long history, Cannes remains Europe's most prestigious film festival. This year marks the 76th edition, which takes place from May 16-27 and — as usual — features plenty of prominent attendees.

The festival opens with the film "Jeanne du Barry," starring Johnny Depp as King Louis XV. In the film, the king falls for a young woman from a working-class background and makes her his latest mistress.

The female lead is played by French actress Maïwenn, who also wrote the screenplay and directed the movie.

For Depp, Cannes is his first cinematic appearance since the high-profile lawsuit between he and his ex-wife Amber Heard. While some critics billed the film as a "comeback" for Depp, others criticized the fact that it got the coveted opening spot at Cannes.

"Jeanne du Barry" is screening out of competition at Cannes.