That Ganpati-shaped hole in my heart

One of my earliest memories is from when I was about five years old. I was sitting in bed writing numbers in a notebook and looking at the clock. I obviously had no notion of time then and I don’t think I knew how to read the clock either. But I was waiting for it to be time. Time to go out into the world and bring Ganpati home.

An event, they say, gets consolidated into a memory when it is emotionally charged. The thought of entering a shop and returning with God must have sounded miraculous to my young mind. And while I do not recollect doing such a thing, the excitement I felt on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi stayed with me all the way into adulthood.

It would begin mid-monsoon every year, this excitement, when a typewritten postcard in Marathi arrived in our mailbox from Vijay Stores, a friendly shop in Vile Parle. My grandfather would gather us around him and gleefully read the contents of the letter aloud. The message was simple: ‘Come reserve your very own Ganpati from such and such date to so and so day’. And off we would go, a week or two later, my grandparents, my mother, and I on one of their laps, squeezed into an autorickshaw.