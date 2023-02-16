The Booker Prize trophy to get a new name on February 27

The Booker Prize trophy, desiged by illustrator Jan Pieńkowski, which is the statuette of a woman holding a large bowl over her head, will be given a new name on February 27.

The Booker committee had invited suggestions from the public, following which six names have been shortlisted.

"...And it’s time to choose a winner," said the Booker committe on its website.

"We asked you to help us name the recently revived Booker Prize trophy. From ancient muses to literary icons, you provided hundreds of suggestions. Now, our judges have selected a final six - and it’s time to choose a winner," reads the website.

Interestingly, prizes worth £700 has also been announced by the committee.

"In 2022, we revived Jan Pieńkowski’s original statuette in his honour. Now, she needs a name. So we’re inviting you to become part of Booker Prize history - and win prizes worth over £700," it added.

The select team to chose a new name comsprised: author Shehan Karunatilaka, publisher and critic Margaret Busby, Gabriel Schenk, grandson of P.H. Newby, winner of the first Booker Prize, David Walser, partner of the late Jan Pieńkowski, and the Director of the Booker Prize Foundation, Gaby Wood.