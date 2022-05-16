The dying art of handwritten letters

"Every letter, every story, and every emotion was unique. I've enjoyed working on each of them, but some are particularly dear to me, and I'd like to share my thoughts on them".



"I recently had the opportunity to write a heartfelt love letter from a husband to his 81-year-old wife. For the first time, I wrote to wish someone a happy 81st birthday. While reading and writing this letter, my heart was filled with love and gratitude, and I couldn't stop smiling. My client and his wife were overjoyed to receive such a lovely letter and decided to keep it forever", says Pooja, "I believe that words written on a piece of paper elicit certain emotions and can be treasured for years to come. So don't be afraid to write handwritten letters to your loved ones. They're going to adore it".