The International Booker Prize longlist has helped develop faith in my view of life: Perumal Murugan

The author feels that caste-based discrimination becoming political is a positive development. Believing for caste to be annihilated, its various faces need to be exposed, he says, "The politics of 20th century in Tamil Nadu was based on caste. Periyar, the leader of the Dravidian movement, spoke on the basis of Brahmins and non-Brahmins, focusing on caste. It was also on this basis, that reservation came into being, in the social justice system. Members of a caste were able to access education and participate in power. Dalit politics in the 1990s was also based on caste. The impact has brought about some good effects. I think the first condition for the abolition of caste is that it had to be politicised."



His writing process starts with constructing the work in his mind. How long will it take and under what circumstances will it be completed is not something that is very 'clear'.



"If I have time and solitude after the competition of work in my mind, I take some months and write it. Mornings are best for me to write. After completing the first draft, I take a break and go back to make corrections just once. That's it."



While there are many fraternal languages in the Dravidian language family, he regrets that not enough is done in terms of literary transactions.



"Many works of Malayalam, adjacent to Tamil Nadu, have been translated into Tamil. But not many works from Tamil into Malayalam. Tamil language works have hardly been translated into North Indian languages. I really wish for more translation between Indian languages," says the author, whose novel 'Pookuzhi' will soon be adapted into a film.



"While the director has written the screenplay. I am working on the dialogues. After this, I plan to write some short stories. This year, I am also planning to write another novel," he concludes.