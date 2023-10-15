The postman who always delivers

The windows of the local post office creak open, and the postman himself looks out through the window seeing us approach.

Renuka beckons us in with a smile into the post office, a single-room set up with a door leading to it from the foyer of the house. The smell of paper and ink greets us as we step into his small working space. He is stacking away what is the last post for the day. Smiling, he gestures for me to sit. “Come, come! Please make yourself comfortable.”

In contrast to the weather outside, the inside of the postman’s office and home is cool. The lone window is open to coax in the breeze. Multiple handmade posters, maps and lists hang on the whitewashed walls.

The small room is tidy and organised, as one would expect such an important place to be. A desk and some shelving area take up most of the room, but it doesn’t feel cramped.

Renukappa, 64, is a gramin dak sevak or rural postman in Devarayapatna town in Tumkur district. Six villages fall in his postal territory.