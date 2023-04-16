The Taste of Togetherness in Ramzan at Mumbai's Mohammed Ali Road

“This is our first time here, we were urged by our teacher and our friends to visit Mohammed Ali Road. I am a non-vegetarian, so I am going to go for the chicken tikka kebab,” said Shruti Gupta from Kolkata, a media student currently studying in Mumbai.

Among the first-timers are the Kakade twins from Indore. Tulza Kakade said their stay in Mumbai would have been incomplete without a visit to Mohammed Ali Road. “A lot of reels on Instagram brought me here. I’m excited to eat seekh kebabs. Food is above all socio-political noise, and also, Mumbai wouldn’t be the same if it were not for these festivals that we celebrate together. See how diverse we are and yet, we celebrate together, very closely.”

According to Rudraksh, her twin, “Ramzan is the best time to come here and not just for the food. The place is lit up and the vibes here are warm and festive. None of us had second thoughts about coming here.”

Among globetrotters keen on local cuisine was a British couple, James and Julie. James recounted a near-death experience that he had on a flight a few years ago—a cardiac arrest that he recovered from at a hospital in Andheri. This year, he’s back to visit friends who helped him. “I have visited Dubai, Oman and other Middle-Eastern countries during Ramzan. This time, I’m in Mumbai to celebrate my rebirth. Celebrations in Oman and Dubai are quieter and [more] restrained. Here, like everything else, even Ramzan celebrations are wild and noisy.

“It is exciting to come here in the evenings. The food has distinctly Indian flavours, be it of any community. In Oman, for instance the blend of flavours is different. Here, there are many more vegetarian options. We have come here during Ganesh Chaturthi and even during the floods, and I must say the food is the same— always good. I have seen that they are an extremely friendly and welcoming community and their cuisine is wonderful,” said James, as Julie, his wife, nodded enthusiastically.

In contrast, Steve and Rachel, another British couple on the food trail at Minara Masjid with their Muslim guide, find it too noisy and crowded. This is their first time ever on the Ramzan tour and they are overwhelmed. “It is nice to appreciate a different culture and cuisine,” said Rachel. “Yes, it’s really nice and overwhelming.” Steve seems to have vibed a bit better with the multicultural mix, “There are so many different people, so many cultures and different foods to eat in just one place. Ramzan is an interesting experience. It was nice to see the joyous celebrations after a daylong fast.”

Thanks to social media platforms, Ramzan celebrations have become a priority on people’s bucket lists. There are walking tours and festive food-hopping trips, which have become quite the fad. And one can see why, with some items on the menu only during Ramzan. Every day the live kitchens use fresh ingredients, none of which are stored or frozen. Just to understand the massive scale on which food is cooked here, on an average, 13,000 eggs are used daily for the special malpuas by just one eatery, the Shalimar Restaurant. The malpuas are the super-speciality of the street.

Shopkeepers source spices and ingredients through the year, putting it all together for the monthlong fast and the night before Eid. Other special items include a scrumptious soup, sundal and bater (quail kebab). The haleem and khichda served during this time are also very popular. For vegetarians, there is paneer butter masala to match the butter chicken, peas patties to challenge the seekh kebabs, yummy dals, kathal (jackfruit) biryanis that some aver top even the mutton biryani in terms of deliciousness, and seasonal vegetables in finger-licking masalas that linger on your taste buds for hours afterwards. Among the regulars are Priya and Dhruva Srinivasan. The couple from Dadar has been coming here for two decades now. While Priya eats the non-vegetarian delicacies, Dhruva, a vegetarian, sticks to the sweets. Familiar with the shop vendors and au fait with who sells what, Priya hands the vendor a box to pack haleem to take home. “For the last 20 years, my husband Dhruva and I have been coming every single year. We get the same quality and fresh food. You can never go wrong here. I come to buy khichda or haleem, which you only get here. Nothing has changed in all these years, as far as my experience goes,” she said.