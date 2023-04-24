“There can never be another Sachin,” Lataji’s very special bond with Sachin Tendulkar
When Tendulkar was not allowed to have his say in Rajya Sabha, Lataji was upset and in a rare display of emotion, expressed her displeasure on a public platform
Everyone knows India's Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar was a huge cricket buff, and also very close to the master of the game Sachin Tendulkar. Super-iconic living legends Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar shared a very special bond.
And it was not just the Bharat Ratna. When Tendulkar was not allowed to have his say in Rajya Sabha, Lataji was upset and in a rare display of emotion, expressed her displeasure on a public platform. Says the Sing Sena Supremo, “Sachin calls me Maa. He called to take my blessings before proceeding to parliament. Then, when I heard what had happened I was very distressed. Sachin ko bolne nahin diya (they didn’t allow him to speak). This is an insult to not just one of cricket’s biggest icons but also to any voice chosen to be heard in the parliament.”
Lataji recalled her own stint in the Rajya Sabha which was not free of controversies. “I was criticized for not attending parliament, when in fact I had made it clear that it would be difficult for me to do so due to health issues. But when Sachin attends he is not allowed to speak. So we (with the voices that are chosen to be heard) get slammed either way, whether we choose to remain silent or to speak.”
Lataji felt Sachin’s voice must be heard. “He is a man of integrity and a sportsperson of tremendous worth. I am glad he chose to put the speech that he prepared for Parliament on Twitter. The advantage of social media is that we get to express ourselves directly. The disadvantage is we often get trolled for speaking our heart out.”
The two Bharat Ratnas went back a long way. While Lataji loved cricket and specially Sachin’s batting, Sachin loves film songs and specially Lataji’s Mera saya saath hoga, the Madan Mohan composition from the film Mera Saaya.
Lataji once recalled her long association with the Grand Master. “I first saw him play at Sharjah. I remember a sandstorm hit the stadium. But Sachin stood his ground. He sat there with his cricket togs on waiting for the storm to pass. In him, I saw the determination to excel that I always admire. I remember a few years ago on Sachin’s birthday on 24 April I was invited to his friend Raj Thackeray’s home to meet him. I had taken a figurine of Sai Baba because I got to know Sachin is a Sai bhakt.”
Lataji’s voice brimmed over with affection when speaking of Sachin. "He calls me Maa, and he is like my son. Sachin has always been very close to me. Whenever we meet Sachin and Anjali, they shower me with their genuine affection. Sachin is very dear to me. He loves my songs, specially Tu jahan jahan chalega mera saaya saath hoga. I've given him a handwritten copy of that song, which I believe he still has. When he decided to retire from cricket, I was deeply saddened. One tends to get tired of all the external pressures imposed on one’s abilities."
As an artiste, Lataji has never had to consider retirement. "Luckily and by God’s grace, I never had to face such a decision. I never felt the pressures that Sachin must have felt. There were public discussions on whether he should retire. I don’t understand why. I didn’t like it. Did people think Sachin lacked the wisdom to know when to quit? Whether it’s a game of cricket or singing, we know when to call it a day. Let the artiste decide when to retire."
Said Lataji, "There can never be another Sachin. I remember how shocked I was when Sunil Gavaskar had announced his retirement. I felt the same sense of shock when Sachin called it a day. I grew up with cricket. We had the game going on in my backyard when I was a child. I’ve watched generations of cricketers play. Sachin is one of a kind. Sachin will never tell us why he really retired. He doesn’t believe in saying too much. Kuch toh hua hai. He must have taken the decision after great deliberation. I am sure he has quit because he thought it was the right time to do so. Don Bradman who is considered the ultimate cricketer had said that Sachin plays like him. What bigger endorsement of Sachin’s talent could there be? There is nothing more to be said.”
On her love for cricket, Lataji once told me, “My father Pandit Dinanath Mangeshkar was a cricket fan. I guess I inherited his love for the game. I remember I watched my first live cricket match at the Brabourne Stadium when I was 15. I sat in the cheapest stalls with a family friend and clapped like crazy. Later many of the cricketers like Veenu Mankad, Vijay Hazare and Sunil Gavaskar were family friends. They’d come home for meals.. I remember once just before a big match I had invited the Indian cricket team home. I had made gajar ka halwa for them. After they won the match, Dilip Vengsarkar came to my building on Peddar Road and shouted up to my flat that the gajar ka halwa had worked. I am very fond of many cricketers, especially Sunil Gavasakar and Sachin Tendulkar. Among the international cricketers, Gary Sobers was always my favourite. He would be so confident about his performance that he’d be making plans for after the match even before playing.”
