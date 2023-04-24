“There can never be another Sachin,” Lataji’s very special bond with Sachin Tendulkar

Everyone knows India's Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar was a huge cricket buff, and also very close to the master of the game Sachin Tendulkar. Super-iconic living legends Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar shared a very special bond.

And it was not just the Bharat Ratna. When Tendulkar was not allowed to have his say in Rajya Sabha, Lataji was upset and in a rare display of emotion, expressed her displeasure on a public platform. Says the Sing Sena Supremo, “Sachin calls me Maa. He called to take my blessings before proceeding to parliament. Then, when I heard what had happened I was very distressed. Sachin ko bolne nahin diya (they didn’t allow him to speak). This is an insult to not just one of cricket’s biggest icons but also to any voice chosen to be heard in the parliament.”

Lataji recalled her own stint in the Rajya Sabha which was not free of controversies. “I was criticized for not attending parliament, when in fact I had made it clear that it would be difficult for me to do so due to health issues. But when Sachin attends he is not allowed to speak. So we (with the voices that are chosen to be heard) get slammed either way, whether we choose to remain silent or to speak.”

Lataji felt Sachin’s voice must be heard. “He is a man of integrity and a sportsperson of tremendous worth. I am glad he chose to put the speech that he prepared for Parliament on Twitter. The advantage of social media is that we get to express ourselves directly. The disadvantage is we often get trolled for speaking our heart out.”