‘This is what makes me happy’

Anoparam Sutar has never played a musical instrument, but he knows exactly which wood produces the finest notes. “Give me a piece of wood, and I can tell you if it will make a good musical instrument,” says this eighth-generation khartal maker.

A percussion instrument used in Rajasthan’s folk and devotional music, the khartal is made up of four pieces. Each hand holds two: one piece is held with the thumb, the other with the remaining four fingers. When clapped together, they produce a clinking sound. Only two syllables are used in the instrument — ta and ka. “Kalakar banvate hain (musicians get them made),” says the 57-year-old.

Unlike manjeeras or karatalas, Rajasthani khartals don’t usually have bells embedded in them. The master craftsman can make a four-piece set in just two hours. “Earlier, it took me an entire day (over eight hours),” he says, recalling his early years in the craft. Anoparam’s family of Sutars have been making khartals for almost two centuries: “Bachhpan se yehi kaam hai hamara (this is the work I’ve done since childhood).”

He says his father, the late Uslaram, was a kind teacher who taught him patiently. “I made a lot of mistakes, lekin woh kabhi nahi chillate thhe, pyaar se samjhate thhe (he never yelled, he always explained things lovingly).” Making khartals is only done by the men of this Sutar community.

***