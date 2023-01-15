Through Her Lens, Darkly: How Bangladeshi Women Filmmakers Excel Amid Sexism, Resource-crunch

I am obsessed with women. I follow black female activists, brown women artists, Asian women comedians, trans make-up artists, and any and every other femme permutation thereof. It takes an overwhelming recommendation for me to read a male writer, and I’ll likely pass if they’re white male fiction writers.

So perhaps it’s no surprise that one of my favourite panels at the recently concluded 2023 Dhaka Lit Fest was a panel of women. And these were no ordinary women but a bunch of Bangladeshi women filmmakers.

Perhaps you’re aware of the abysmal percentage of filmmakers who are women (7 per cent). Perhaps you also know the first time a woman won an Oscar for best director was in 2010, or that the first time a woman was even nominated for cinematography was in 2017 (she didn’t win).

In the 2018 documentary, Half the Picture, a female director puts a call out for female cinematographers. A few terrible reels in, she’s almost ready to give up and go with a guy. But before she does, she calls up one of the makers of one of those terrible reels. It turns out the woman had created it with a makeshift boom and janky gear, and so, in fact, it was astonishingly good rather than terribly bad, given the lack of even the most basic resources.

This is probably the kind of story any of the five filmmakers in the Cosmic Tent on Day 3 of DLF23 would be familiar with. The lively bilingual conversation titled ‘Through Her Lens’ featured (yes, I confess it) two friends of mine, Rubaiyat Hossain (Meherjaan, Under Construction, and Made in Bangladesh) and Elizabeth D. Costa (whose 2021 Bangla Surf Girls was screened during the fest), as well as three others I was very excited to get to know: Humaira Bilkis, Tasmiah Afrin Mou and Rawyan Shayema.

It was depressing to listen to these five fierce and talented women talk about how gender bias and misogyny were baked into their working world. It was also inspiring to hear how they were forging ahead nonetheless.

Tasmiah Afrin Mou (Statement After My Poet Husband’s Death) spoke about the difficulties women face getting funded and being on set because of sexism and the patriarchal nature of, well, everything. I wanted to cheer after her impassioned speech.

Documentary filmmaker Humaira Bilkis (Things I Could Never Tell My Mother) questioned the ‘myth’ of women not being able to finish production since everyone on the panel proved exactly the opposite.