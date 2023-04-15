UP: 'Naubat Khana' now in ASI list of protected monuments

While the Bada Imambara was declared a protected monument by ASI in 1920, the Naubat Khana was still left behind in occupying the same status over a period of decades, resulting in heavy encroachment.



Lawyer Mohammad Haider said, "The monument is reeling under extreme encroachments, as a result of neglect and administrative apathy. There are squatters and encroachers who are living inside the said protected monument, and are causing irreparable damage, threatening the very existence of this magnificent edifice. Even the Archaeological Survey of India has opened up its office in the Naubat Khana, a part of the said protected monument, which is a highly regrettable action on the part of the "protectors".



A portion of the Naubat Khana has been converted into a public toilet, which is in clear violation of law. The protected monument status will, hopefully, help in restoring the monument.