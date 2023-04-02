‘Vocal for Local’ Gets a New Meaning

The forests were aflame with the orange palash blossoms, a symbol of spring, as writers, poets, lyricists, conservationists, publishers, storytellers and forest officers converged from across India, and the district. All the rain-washed roads leading from Durgapur, Deoghar and Patna were bound for the 2nd Dumka State Library Literature Festival. The drive from the airport was picture postcard perfect—dense forests, wide river basins and scenic lakes.

From its humble beginnings within the precincts of Dumka State Library in April 2022 to the state-of-the-art Dumka Convention Centre in March this year, the festival has grown and acquired an identity of its own. Dumka has been the headquarters of the Santhal Pargana region in Jharkhand since the Santhal rebellion of 1855.

In the last couple of years, it has organically grown into a hyperlocal centre for literary dialogue. What started off as intimate conversations with authors at the library and a memorial lecture in honour of Paul Olaf Bodding—a Norwegian missionary who came to India, and stayed in Santhal Pargana areas, archiving Santhali folktales and learning and disseminating Santhali grammar etc.—has now metamorphosed into a full-fledged literature festival with audiences of over 500 students and administrative officers every day, from in and around Dumka.

I spoke to the young man who set the ball rolling, Akshaya Bahibala of Walking Bookfairs fame, and he told me the story of how it all began.

Akshaya was working on a small library project in the district of Sundargarh with the then Collector, Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, in 2019, just before the pandemic struck. The campaign was called ‘Sundargarh Bahi Padha’ which literally means ‘Sundargarh, come let’s read’. The public would gather at the District Collector’s residence and participate in book reading sessions. Many people used this opportunity to meet the collector with suggestions and complaints. Then the pandemic hit and everything came to a halt. But the word spread and in late 2021, probationary IAS officer Dipankar Choudhary invited Akshaya to Dumka at the behest of Kalyan’s friend and batchmate, Ravishankar Shukla. Shukla was the Deputy Commissioner of Dumka and he wanted Akshaya to revamp their district library that had been set up in 1956.