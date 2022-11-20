Who Is Afraid of Tipu’s Legacy?

The vilification and/ or valorisation of the Mysore ruler is hardly new. British writers and reports of the late 19th century painted him as a ruthless bigot and tyrant. His reprisals against the Kodavas in Coorg and Christians in coastal Karnataka were vividly recalled to underscore the urgency to subjugate Mysore.

That was, of course, the time when Tipu was fighting the East India Company, who he believed were invaders and impostors. This is borne out by his letters to the Marathas and the Nizam, who eventually went with the East India Company against him.

Some historians agree that Tipu was ruthless in putting down people who sided with the Company and waged a guerrilla warfare against him. On the other hand, there is ample evidence that when he was killed in 1799, his death was lamented in Kannada folk songs. Some historians vouch that no other ruler in the state has been memorialised in folklore in that manner.

Much has been written about Tipu Sultan’s secular legacy. Some of his key ministers were Brahmins but the official languages in his court were Persian, Kannada and Marathi. Dasara celebrations continued under his rule with a member of the Wodeyar royal family presiding.

Thousands of Kannada plays chronicle his rule and personal bravery. Amar Chitra Katha comics were highly flattering and, even more remarkably, an RSS publication of 1970, in its ‘Bharat Bharati’ series, lauded his contributions.

As recently as 2017, a memorial was inaugurated in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, ostensibly to fulfil a desire expressed by former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Some 2,000 books from Tipu’s personal library were dispatched by the Company to various places, many of them back to England though some are still available in the Asiatic Society libraries.

The books provide an insight into his range of interests, the mind of the slain ruler, who continues to be grudgingly admired for modernising the military, for introducing rockets and missiles when they were unknown in the rest of the country and for centralising the bureaucracy.

He was among the first rulers to impose prohibition on health grounds. He was also among the rare rulers who confiscated the properties of mutts and distributed them generously among his poorer subjects.