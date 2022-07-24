Who says comics are for children?

Are comics really a “waste of time and money” as some parents and a few teachers believe?

Comics originated in the US, and along with Japan and its manga, still holds the top position as far as their proliferation--and its adaptation by other media--goes. But for comics used to portray stereotypes and evoking humour, we must turn to another tradition--the Franco-Belgian, and its two most famous characters--the diminutive but doughty Gaulish warrior Asterix and the intrepid and globe-trotting boy reporter Tintin.

With their well-researched and meticulously drawn plots and characters and abundant wordplay, Frenchmen Rene Goscinny and Albert Uderzo and Belgian Georges Remi alias Herge not only elevated the form to literature, but made Asterix and Tintin the world’s most well-known Frenchman and Belgian, respectively.

Let us begin with Tintin, whose fans included Satyajit Ray, Steven Spielberg and Charles de Gaulle, who considered Asterix to be his only serious rival. And then, our hero, in his lunar visit, also made a “discovery” (lunar ice) that was scorned then, but would be validated by India’s Chandrayaan half a century later.

The two dozen instalments of the series have sold hundreds of millions of copies in more than 70 languages they have been translated into, and the reason is not difficult to ascertain. The engrossing, well-researched stories deal with social and political themes: crime, wars, drugs and slave trade, racism, political subversion and regime change, fuel crises and so on. Tintin is even shown doing yoga.