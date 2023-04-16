Alt/ Urban: Bombay Gets an Art Attack

Buildings and infrastructure, like flyovers, are made of specific materials. Construction techniques have, over the years, been perfected. Stone (or exposed brick) walls are usually made of dressed (shaped) pieces laid in various formations, held together by mortar joints or grouting purposefully finished to highlight the shape of the stone. The beauty of a masonry façade is its exposed surface. Concrete is cast. The design is built into the shuttering itself like a mould and removed to expose its shape once set. Several flyovers in Mumbai have some very fine RCC finishes.

The aesthetics of masonry in making a wall, or using RCC to raise a column are inherent and recognisable. Both are intended to be enjoyed for what they are, exposed and unfinished—not covered up with an additional layer of oil paint. No further ‘beautification’ is expected. In complete contradiction of this principle, masonry walls are being painted over, as are the columns and soffits (bottoms) of flyovers.

No example is more egregious than the stretch of P. D’Mello road, from GPO signal to the start of the freeway, where both sides of the road are sites for murals running nonstop, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing. The western edge of this road has a stretch of warehouses built in very fine stone masonry that has lasted for years, handling both encroachment and overgrown vegetation with aplomb. These are heritage-worthy buildings that should be preserved as a precinct of early port industrialisation. In this stretch, not one vertical has been left alone. Most inexcusable, however, is the short stretch of the old Fort George—the last relic of city defences completed in 1769 with solid blocks of masonry and crenellations. On the other side of this wall are housed the offices of the Archaeological Survey of India.

This wall was more or less unmolested for more than 250 years, until a few months ago. Now this too has been partially painted over. The respect for precedent is currently at its lowest in the city.

The problem is that, even if good sense finally prevails, it will be painful to undo. Covering a masonry or RCC surface with oil or acrylic paint is reversible, but requires the use of steam and high-powered jets of water to remove all-over painting. Some stones like basalt can take the harsh treatment, some like Porbandar stone cannot as its fine surface layer will be destroyed. A very good example of restoration is the long-running and relatively tedious removal of layers and layers of oil paint from the surface of Flora Fountain. I wonder what it will take for those who grant these permissions to realise that only plastered surfaces should be painted over, all the rest should be left alone.

This rash of ‘beautification’ in Mumbai seems to be infecting other cities as well. I shudder to think that one day it will reach the Capitol Complex of Chandigarh, the epitome of RCC expression.

A city like ours has no shortage of vertical surfaces, but should they all be considered fair game for naïve, even puerile art? None of this work is curated, despite Mumbai having the best artists, the best curators and theoreticians, and the finest galleries. These last seem to exist in a rarefied bubble when it comes to the public realm. The streets of the city have been left at large for repeated depictions of the sea link, the new metro stations, cliched Mumbai iconography, historical personages, and of course the omnipresent Swachh Bharat. The city needs a formal, active and empowered Urban Arts Commission, one that the state government and the BMC will defer to. ‘Beautification’ should be defined and a sensitivity to the urban fabric, the city’s history and its memory needs to be preserved.