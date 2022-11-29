'Zidaan': An Urdu novel highlighting the impact of Covid on our lives and relationships

A detailed and fruitful discussion was organised at the India International Center on 28 November on the novel "Zidaan" by Dr. Firdous Azmat Siddiqui, Assistant Professor of of Gender studies in Jamia Millia Islamia and a well-known writer.

Famous author Professor Khalid Javed who was recently awarded the prestigious JCB Award graced the occasion as the chief guest while well-known poet Savita Singh and Dr Aqil Ahmad, secretary, Ghalib Academy took part in the discussion as special guests.

The guests discussed various aspects, the theme and the characters of the story and it was felt that the novel documents a very significant chapter of the recent time and should be translated into Hindi and English.

The novel is centred around the Covid pandemic and talks about the various nuances of its impact.