Kulwinder Kaur: Inheritor of a proud legacy of protest

Rich or poor, young or old, everybody was supposed to remove their shoes and touch the Maharaja’s feet. However, a fragile young man kept looking him in the eye, standing ramrod straight, refusing to bow.

That act of defiance before the Maharaja, known for his ruthless crushing of any dissent, left the elders of Joga village in Punjab in a panic and the tyrannical royal furious. The young man was Jagir Singh Joga.

His brave, individual protest came nine decades before Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable Kulwinder Kaur slapped Bollywood celebrity and now Member of Parliament from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut.

Joga’s dissent was directed at Bhupinder Singh, Maharaja of Patiala, whose feudal thugs tried to grab the land of poor peasants. That was in the 1930s. What happened immediately after is lost in folklore and verifiable history.

A decade later, Joga and his comrades of the then Lal Party led an epochal struggle around Kishangarh (now in Sangrur district). They snatched thousands of acres of land in 784 villages from Bhupinder Singh’s son and distributed it among the landless. The present ex-royal of Patiala, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, is Bhupinder Singh’s grandson.

Joga was in Nabha jail in 1954, when people voted him to the state assembly while still incarcerated. He was also voted back as an MLA in 1962, 1967 and 1972. “Protest thrives in Punjab’s air. Kulwinder Kaur is just the latest link in the long chain of individual—often spontaneous—protests in Punjab, which neither starts with Joga nor ends with Kulwinder Kaur,” says Jagtar Singh.