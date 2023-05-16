Amazon India lays off 400-500 employees as part of global restructuring

Given this rapid growth, as well as the broader business and macroeconomic climate, "it is critical that we focus on identifying and putting our resources behind our top priorities -- the things that matter most to customers and that will move the needle in our business," Selipsky had said in another memo.



During the quarterly earnings call last month, Jassy said that the e-commerce giant made "the very difficult decision" to eliminate about 27,000 corporate roles and like most leadership teams, it will continue to evaluate what "we're seeing in our business and proceed adaptively".



Jassy said while the company has taken several actions to streamline costs, "we've been able to do so while still pursuing the key strategic long-term investments".