Budget 2023 has very little to offer for marginalised, say rights groups

"In all, as the detailed budget allocations across child-centric programmes and initiatives suggest, it seems that the Union Budget will fail to reach the last mile when it comes to the overall development of the vulnerable children, residing under the shadows of multi-dimensional poverty," she said.



Sudarshan Suchi, CEO of Bal Raksha Bharat (Save the Children, India) appreciated the budget's emphasis on the education of children by building a culture of reading through the announcement of the National Digital Library for Children and Adolescents.



She, however, said the protection and nutrition needs of children deserved greater attention in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam's speech.



"We are hopeful that the announcement of the 500 aspirational blocks programme will ensure saturation and penetration of government schemes and programs to the last mile, including children.



"The announcement of the launch of the Pradhan Mantri PVTG Development Mission and formation of a roadmap under the Development Action Plan for the scheduled tribes in the next three years is an appreciative step in the direction of reaching the families and children in the most vulnerable community with basic facilities of clean drinking water, sanitation, health, education and nutrition to ensure their well-being and holistic development," she said.