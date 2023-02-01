Budget 2023: Union budget big flop, jugglery of words, says NC
NC's chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said that there is nothing in the budget for the poor and the middle class
The National Conference (NC) on Wednesday described the Union budget as a "big flop" and "jugglery of words", saying the only takeaway from it was that it was presented by a woman finance minister under a woman president.
"It was jugglery of words and there was nothing else in the budget. Except for playing with words and figures, I think the budget is a big flop," NC's chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said.
Referring to a recent Oxfam report, which stated that the income of 84 per cent households in the country declined and the number of billionaires increased from 102 in 2020 to 142 in 2022, he said in India, the poor has become poorer and the rich richer.
"The middle class and the poor had expected that the 80C (section of the IT Act) limit would be increased, the tax slab would be increased to Rs 10 lakh. There was no discussion on horticulture, agriculture, tourism, transport, artisans, at least for Jammu and Kashmir. The people of Jammu and Kashmir had expected a lot from this budget, but there is nothing in it, nothing about joblessness or employment (generation)," the NC leader said.
He claimed that there is nothing in the budget for the poor and the middle class.
"The only takeaway is that this budget has been presented under a woman president, by a woman finance minister. That is the only good part about it," he added.
Sadiq said there was no pre-budget consultation with the stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir.
"It brings me to the question of how important an elected government is in Jammu and Kashmir, which at least feels the pulse of the people," he added.
