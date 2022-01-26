Budgetary support on incomes must continue to strengthen household consumption demand

"Delaying a sharp fiscal correction to make room for boosting employment and infrastructure spending is probably the best bet at this juncture," it added.



Besides, it said, the Centre can create an additional fiscal space of Rs 35 lakh crore over fiscals 2022-2026 by postponing the fiscal deficit milestone of 3 per cent.



"Moreover, though nominal GDP growth is estimated to decline from 17.6 per cent in fiscal 2022 to 12-13 per cent in fiscal 2023, it remains strong. A broad-based recovery and improved compliance should also benefit tax collections. This, together with a gradual path of deficit reduction, can provide room to accommodate spending on supporting rural and urban employment generation - near-term consumption-supporting measures as outlined below -- and to fund capex over the next four fiscals," it added.



It pointed out that policy support focus on incomes must continue for longer till growth becomes broad-based and demand conditions show sustained improvement.