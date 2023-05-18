FEMA tweaks to bring parity in tax treatment of card spending overseas

The finance ministry on Thursday said the changes in FEMA rules, which brings overseas international credit card spending under RBI's liberalised remittance scheme (LRS), are intended to bring parity in tax treatment of remittances using debit and credit cards.

The ministry said since credit card spending overseas has now been brought under LRS, such remittances would be liable to tax collected at source (TCS) at applicable rates. If the TCS payee is a taxpayer, he or she can claim credit and adjust it against his/her I-T or advance tax liability.

The Union Budget 2023-24 had hiked TCS rates to 20 per cent, from 5 per cent currently, on overseas tour packages and funds remitted under LRS (other than for education and medical purposes). The new TCS rates will come into effect from July 1, 2023.

A day after amending the Foreign Exchange Management (Current Account Transaction) Rules, the ministry issued a list of FAQ (frequently asked questions) detailing the reasons for inclusion of foreign spending using credit cards.

It said that instances came to notice of the tax authorities that remittances under LRS by some individuals were 'disproportionately high' to their disclosed sources of income.

A person on overseas visit can use international debit cards, international credit cards or other methods for undertaking current account transactions.

Although the payments by debit cards were covered under the LRS, expenditures through credit cards were not accounted for under the specified LRS limit, which has led to some individuals exceeding the LRS limits, the ministry said.

This exemption to international credit cards was provided under erstwhile Rule 7 of FEMA Rules.

Data collected from top money remitters under LRS also revealed that international credit cards were being issued with limits in excess of the present LRS limit of USD 2.50 lakh.