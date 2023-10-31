Core sector reports 8.1% growth in September

In a notable shift from the robust expansion witnessed in the preceding month, India's core sectors experienced a palpable slowdown in September, data released on Tuesday showed.

With the growth rate marking the most sluggish in the past four months, the latest data starkly contrasts with August's remarkable surge, where these core sectors soared to a 12.5 per cent expansion, the highest recorded in over a year.

This abrupt deceleration has prompted concerns about the resilience of India's crucial economic pillars. The eight core sectors encompass industries ranging from coal and steel to electricity and natural gas.

