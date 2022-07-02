Declining 'Household savings & consumption' and increasing corporate profits signal tense times ahead

Almost a quarter of the Indian households, covering at least 75 crore Indians, have no personal transport and do not have a bicycle, motorbike or a car. Just a quarter of the population owns air conditioners or air coolers. While bottled water manufacturers are going to the bank laughing, a vast majority of the population cannot afford safe drinking water. From the kitchen to the hospital, there are products that Indians need but access to which is available to only the privileged and the entitled.

The Labour Force Participation Rate, the proportion of population which is employed or looking to be employed, was 42% in May 2022—one of the worst in the world (it is 65% in the US).

Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data suggest that millions of Indians, among them women, have stopped looking for jobs. What’s more, out of the currently engaged labour force of 430 million Indians, only 20% have salaried jobs, 50% are self-employed and the remaining 30% are daily wage labour.

The median monthly income of a household was just Rs.15,000 and consumption expenditure Rs.11,000. That is why any Indian making Rs.25,000 a month is among the country’s top 10% of wage earners, said the State of Inequality in India report collated by the Gurugram-based Institute for Competitiveness. Ninety percent of Indians do not earn even Rs. 25,000 a month, the report stated.

How many of them are therefore saving any money at all? The poorer they are, the greater the incentive for them to have liquidity or cash. At the same time, they have less and less incentive to save because of spiralling cost of healthcare, transport, education and food. Lower interest rates for deposits and savings instruments in banks are also a deterrent.

In a column published on Money Control website, founder of Finsave India Mrin Agarwal shared data from a survey conducted by his firm. Only 27% of the 5,769 individuals surveyed, all of whom were salaried employees, admitted to having an emergency corpus and insurance. They were clearly unprepared for medical emergencies and job losses. Almost half of them (45%) did not have a clue how to manage expenses in the event of losing jobs. Around 56% claimed planning expenses and setting financial goals were tough with their level of salary. Most of the individuals surveyed worried about medical expenses and repaying credit card debts.

The focus for a long time was on incentivizing and increasing savings with higher interest rates. Pronob Sen, former chief statistician of India when asked whether the common Indian is actually saving anything at all, said, “While this is fantastic for the well-off middle-class Indians, for the poor liquidity is more important. So how do you encourage him to save by giving them a proper return and still preserving the liquidity? A daily wage earner with no work for the next two days needs liquidity to draw from. That is the way the government should be thinking.”